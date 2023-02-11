Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 3,884 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,571 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after acquiring an additional 612,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $259,497,000 after acquiring an additional 534,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $262.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $192.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

