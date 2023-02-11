Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 993 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,960,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

Broadcom stock opened at $593.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $569.87 and its 200 day moving average is $523.99.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

