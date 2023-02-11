Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 200.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $212.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.56. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.41.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

