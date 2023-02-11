Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $926,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $222.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.94.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

