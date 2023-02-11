Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 405,513 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 33,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average of $102.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

