Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 369,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 113.3% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,438 shares of company stock worth $5,596,655. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

