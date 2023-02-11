Pi Financial Boosts Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Price Target to C$1.05

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Pi Financial from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Treasury Metals Trading Down 6.3 %

TSE TML opened at C$0.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.44 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.33. Treasury Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00.

Get Treasury Metals alerts:

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Treasury Metals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project, which covers approximately 7,601 hectares located east of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.