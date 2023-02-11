Pi Financial Upgrades MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) to “Buy”

Pi Financial upgraded shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.31.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$17.21 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$25.16. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 45.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.82.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.1794441 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total transaction of C$529,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,911,362.08. In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total transaction of C$529,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,911,362.08. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total transaction of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,527 shares of company stock worth $1,507,310.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

