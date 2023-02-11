PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Update

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PICC Property and Casualty Price Performance

PICC Property and Casualty stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. PICC Property and Casualty has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

