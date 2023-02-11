Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Update

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,566 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PIRS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 153,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,884. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $127.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

