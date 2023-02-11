Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,320 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 16,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

