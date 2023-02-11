Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,879 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 121.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 226,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 471,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O'herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $235.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.06. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

