Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $247.67 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

