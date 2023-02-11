Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $597,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 126.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $84.60 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The company has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.