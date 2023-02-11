Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $726,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,669,000 after buying an additional 1,032,336 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after acquiring an additional 632,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,332,000 after acquiring an additional 618,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,455,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $117.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $157.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading

