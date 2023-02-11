Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 299 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 35,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

