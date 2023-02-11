Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.
Shares of PINS stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. Pinterest has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -165.60 and a beta of 0.98.
In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock worth $63,670,284 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
