Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 13,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,426. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $14.40.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

