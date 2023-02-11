Piper Sandler Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $95.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NBIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $237,178.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,249,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $237,178.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,249,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,749 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,823. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

