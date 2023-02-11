Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Given New $4.20 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $4.20 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Pixelworks to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 23,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $36,511.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,364,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in Pixelworks by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 356,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 90,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pixelworks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pixelworks by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 183,885 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pixelworks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,415,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 39,355 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Pixelworks by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 85,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

