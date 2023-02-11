PJT Partners Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE:PJT opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $81.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,005,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,315 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 738,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

