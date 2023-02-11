PlatinX (PTX) Trading 4.7% Higher This Week

PlatinX (PTX) traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. One PlatinX token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlatinX has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $52,978.84 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About PlatinX

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

