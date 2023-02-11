Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.03

Shares of Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.03 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.54 ($0.03). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 140,084 shares trading hands.

Plexus Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.27.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.