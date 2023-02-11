Poollotto.finance 1-Day Volume Tops $73,417.68 (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $32.67 million and approximately $73,417.68 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poollotto.finance token can now be bought for approximately $2.81 or 0.00012946 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00432847 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,219.13 or 0.28672549 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Poollotto.finance

Poollotto.finance launched on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poollotto.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poollotto.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poollotto.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

