Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 533.3% in January

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the January 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Porsche Automobil from €130.00 ($139.78) to €134.00 ($144.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

OTCMKTS POAHY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 398,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,959. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $11.02.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment split into the two segment i.e Core Investment and Portfolio Investments. The ITS segment develops smart software solutions for transport logistics as well as traffic planning and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.