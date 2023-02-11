Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.90

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and traded as high as $13.96. Prada shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 154 shares traded.

Prada Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

About Prada

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

