Premia (PREMIA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.68 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. Premia has a total market capitalization of $8.68 million and $217,991.11 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. One Premia token can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00003782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00431695 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,196.65 or 0.28596240 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Premia Token Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

