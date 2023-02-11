Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at SVB Leerink

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Premier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Premier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Premier to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.70.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Premier stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. Premier has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $38.98.

Premier Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Premier by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Premier by 41.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $5,208,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth about $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.