Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $43.45.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,766,000 after acquiring an additional 233,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 124,722 shares during the last quarter.

