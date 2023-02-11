Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $43.45.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
