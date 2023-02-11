Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Shares Down 1.6%

Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO – Get Rating) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.13. Approximately 3,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 7,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Procure Space ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Procure Space ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Procure Space ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000.

