Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.67 and last traded at $111.96. 341,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 519,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.10.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 4.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity at Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,847.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.37%. Analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,584.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,584.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

