ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Down 41.6% in January

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the January 15th total of 1,574,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,298.5 days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

PBSFF remained flat at $8.36 during trading on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

