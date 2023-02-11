Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 243.9% in January

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 243.9% from the January 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CEOS opened at $0.07 on Friday. Psykey has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

