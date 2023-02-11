PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk stock remained flat at $22.17 during midday trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
