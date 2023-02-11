PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk stock remained flat at $22.17 during midday trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

