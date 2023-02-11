PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTCT. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.64.
Shares of PTCT opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.40. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 103,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 149.2% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 104,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 502.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares during the period.
PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.
