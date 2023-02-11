Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PHCF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. 651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.
About Puhui Wealth Investment Management
