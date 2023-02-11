Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHCF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. 651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the People’s Republic of China. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

