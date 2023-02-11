Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Issued By Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Desjardins boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $14.99 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$150.17.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$135.41 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$113.73 and a 12 month high of C$154.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$128.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$127.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.23 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.57 billion during the quarter.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

