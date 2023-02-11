Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Lowered by William Blair

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kforce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.51 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

KFRC opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.92. Kforce has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $78.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kforce’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 5,905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,935,000 after buying an additional 1,186,612 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kforce by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kforce by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its stake in Kforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 111,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

