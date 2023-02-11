QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock worth $7,215,545 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $143.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $175.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

