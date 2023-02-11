Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $553.00 million-$557.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $565.62 million. Qualys also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.10-4.18 EPS.
QLYS traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $121.54. 644,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,371. Qualys has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.58.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.29.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Qualys by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
