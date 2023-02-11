QUINT (QUINT) Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One QUINT token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00005952 BTC on major exchanges. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $2.47 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

