Radio Caca (RACA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.16 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $72.89 million and $4.16 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.06 or 0.01437341 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015443 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00036732 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.35 or 0.01681245 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

