Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Rain Oncology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rain Oncology from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Rain Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. Rain Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

Insider Activity at Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Rain Oncology will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 928,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,240,014.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rain Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIN. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 549.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

