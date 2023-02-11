Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Earnings Results

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,982. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,499,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.31.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

