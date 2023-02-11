Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Ralph Lauren updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.22. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,499,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.31.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

