Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralph Lauren updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.31.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,016,000 after purchasing an additional 379,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.