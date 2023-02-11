Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Trading Down 7.6%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) shares were down 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 69,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 326,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $577.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,235,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,018 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 58.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 35.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962,336 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ranpak by 228.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,308,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 910,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its stake in Ranpak by 38.0% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 770,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

