Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$182.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.70 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.81-$0.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $50.46 on Friday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $118.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.89.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after purchasing an additional 396,586 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after purchasing an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,565,000 after acquiring an additional 96,883 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 82.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

