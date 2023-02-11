RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,650 shares in the company, valued at $678,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $473,602 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $807.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.45. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

