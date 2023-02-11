Raymond James Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $318.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $260.00 to $318.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $272.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $10,488,381. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Saia by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

